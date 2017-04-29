BRIEF-Ediston Property Investment makes 20.2 mln stg office building sale
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Net profit for the three months to the end of March was $112.03 million, it said. The bank had reported a $108.23 million net profit for the same period a year ago.
It is Lebanon's second-largest bank by market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data, just behind Bank Audi.
It said assets rose to $30.15 billion at the end of March.
Customers' deposits increased to $25.13 billion and private loans stood at $7.1 billion, the statement said. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD MICHAŁ KRUPIŃSKI INFORMING ABOUT HIS RESIGNATION FROM MEMBERSHIP IN THE BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE FUNCTION OF CHAIRMAN AS OF JUNE 14
* Quiz announces its intention to seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM, a market of London Stock Exchange