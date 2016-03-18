BEIRUT, March 18 Lebanon's Blom Bank is recommending a dividend of 1,250 Lebanese pounds ($0.83) per common share for 2015, up from 1,000 pounds the previous year, after posting record profit of $405 million in 2015.

The proposal will be presented to the bank's annual general assembly on April 14, the bank said on Friday. ($1 = 1,505.5 Lebanese pounds) (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alexander Smith)