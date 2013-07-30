BEIRUT, July 30 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said its first-half net profit fell nearly 6 percent to $75.9 million amid what it described as economic stagnation in its home market and the Middle East as a whole.

Figures released by the bank showed it had more than doubled provisions for credit losses to $48.1 million in the first six months of 2013, compared with $23.1 million in the same period of last year.

Lebanon's economy has suffered spillover from the civil war in neighbouring Syria, as well as political deadlock at home which has sharply cut economic growth from an average 8 percent a year between 2007 and 2010 to around 2 percent.

Despite the economic uncertainty, the bank said total assets grew 3.2 percent in the first six months of the year to $17.6 billion, while customer deposits rose by 5.1 percent to $14.1 billion. Net customer loans were steady at $4.1 billion.

Byblos remained highly liquid and said it was "overcoming economic stagnation in Lebanon and the region, as well as historically low global interest rates." (Editing by David Holmes)