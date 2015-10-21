BRIEF-MapD Technologies files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njQPKF)
BEIRUT Oct 21 Lebanese lender Bank Audi's net profit in the first nine months of 2015 rose 8.7 percent to $304 million, it said on Wednesday.
"This performance is mostly attributed to the exponential growth of profits in Odea Bank (Turkey) and Bank Audi (Egypt) within the context of a relative stagnation of profits of Lebanese entities," said the bank, which operates in 12 countries. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by David Clarke)
* Files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njQPKF)
TRANI, Italy, March 30 An Italian court acquitted credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's and five of its former and current managers of market manipulation charges relating to past downgrades of the country's sovereign debt, a judge said on Thursday.