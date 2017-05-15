BEIRUT May 15 The general manager of Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday he thinks "there will be a new wave of consolidation" in the country's banking sector.

Speaking at a Euromoney conference in Beirut, Amine Awad added that it could be between smaller banks or via the acquisition of small banks by larger ones. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)