British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
BEIRUT, April 27 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first quarter of 2016 rose by 18.7 percent to $108.23 million, mainly due to higher profits at its foreign subsidiaries.
It said assets rose to $29.3 billion at the end of March, up by 4.3 percent.
Customers' deposits increased by 4.7 percent to $25.2 billion and private loans rose 5.3 percent to $7.3 billion. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)