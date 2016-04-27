BEIRUT, April 27 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first quarter of 2016 rose by 18.7 percent to $108.23 million, mainly due to higher profits at its foreign subsidiaries.

It said assets rose to $29.3 billion at the end of March, up by 4.3 percent.

Customers' deposits increased by 4.7 percent to $25.2 billion and private loans rose 5.3 percent to $7.3 billion.