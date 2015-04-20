BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
BEIRUT, April 20 Lebanon's Bank Audi said its 2015 first-quarter net profit rose 17 percent to $100 million, year-on-year.
The bank said its net profit was boosted by the allocation of $33 million of net loan loss provision charges.
