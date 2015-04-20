(Adds assets and customer deposits)

BEIRUT, April 20 Lebanon's Bank Audi said its first-quarter net profit rose 17 percent to $100 million, year-on-year.

It said its net profit was boosted by the allocation of $33 million of net loan loss provision charges.

The bank, which operates in 13 countries, said its consolidated assets were $41.5 billion by the end of March and its customer deposits stood at $35.1 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Pravin Char)