BRIEF-Top Global Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds assets and customer deposits)
BEIRUT, April 20 Lebanon's Bank Audi said its first-quarter net profit rose 17 percent to $100 million, year-on-year.
It said its net profit was boosted by the allocation of $33 million of net loan loss provision charges.
The bank, which operates in 13 countries, said its consolidated assets were $41.5 billion by the end of March and its customer deposits stood at $35.1 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.