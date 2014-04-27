BEIRUT, April 27 Lebanon's Bank Audi reported first quarter net profit of $85.8 million on Sunday, the same level as the year-ago period.

The bank said in a statement that its net profit was driven by 12.2 percent growth in total income but that it had put aside $20.1 million of net loan loss provisions.

Last year the bank's Q1 net profit dropped by 9.5 percent to $85.5 million weighed down by the costs of launching the Turkish subsidiary Odeabank.

