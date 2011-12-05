(Adds details)

BEIRUT Dec 5 Ratings agency Moody's said it changed Lebanon's banking system outlook to negative from stable driven by a slower economic growth and unrest in neighbouring Syria where President Bashar al-Assad is facing a revolt against his 11-year rule.

The nine months results of Lebanon's top three banks - Blom Bank, Bank Audi and Byblos Bank, showed a decline in their profit growth.

"The key drivers of credit risk within this system are a slower economic growth, downside economic risks due to regional political uncertainty, particularly in Syria, and the banks' asset and loan exposures to other regional countries experiencing political unrest and/or economic slowdown," the agency said.

Lebanon's economic growth is expected to slow to 2 percent this year after several years around 8 percent, largely due to political tension which engulfed the country in the first half of 2011.

That tension brought down the government of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in January and after months of political bickering Lebanese officials agreed on the formation of the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Recently, Mikati's government faced several months of tension due to dispute over the funding of a U.N.-backed tribunal investigating the killing of statesman Rafik al-Hariri, that almost brought it down.

Blom, Byblos and Audi have presence in several countries including Syria where Assad forces have been crushing a revolt against his rule for the past eight months. Blom and Audi also operate in Egypt, where a popular uprising toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)