BEIRUT Dec 5 Ratings agency Moody's said
it changed Lebanon's banking system outlook to negative from
stable driven by a slower economic growth and unrest in
neighbouring Syria where President Bashar al-Assad is facing a
revolt against his 11-year rule.
The nine months results of Lebanon's top three banks - Blom
Bank, Bank Audi and Byblos Bank,
showed a decline in their profit growth.
"The key drivers of credit risk within this system are a
slower economic growth, downside economic risks due to regional
political uncertainty, particularly in Syria, and the banks'
asset and loan exposures to other regional countries
experiencing political unrest and/or economic slowdown," the
agency said.
Lebanon's economic growth is expected to slow to 2 percent
this year after several years around 8 percent, largely due to
political tension which engulfed the country in the first half
of 2011.
That tension brought down the government of Prime Minister
Saad al-Hariri in January and after months of political
bickering Lebanese officials agreed on the formation of the
government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Recently, Mikati's government faced several months of
tension due to dispute over the funding of a U.N.-backed
tribunal investigating the killing of statesman Rafik al-Hariri,
that almost brought it down.
Blom, Byblos and Audi have presence in several countries
including Syria where Assad forces have been crushing a revolt
against his rule for the past eight months.
Blom and Audi also operate in Egypt, where a popular uprising
toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February.
