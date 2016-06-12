BEIRUT, June 12 The headquarters of Lebanon's Blom Bank was the target of a bomb blast in Beirut on Sunday, the interior minister told Reuters.

The bomb was left in a bag by the back wall of the building, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk added.

"Politically it is clear that target was Blom Bank only," he said, adding that the attack had nothing to do with Islamic State, which has mounted suicide bombings in Beirut. Machnouk said initial reports indicated there had been no fatalities.