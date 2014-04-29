BRIEF-MKB posted HUF 9.5 bln after-tax profit in 2016 after big loss in 2015
Hungary's MKB posted HUF 9.5 billion after-tax profit in 2016 versus HUF 76.4 billion loss in 2015
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first-quarter net profit of $87.5 million on Tuesday, up just 0.46 percent on the same period last year.
Blom said the flat profits came amid "unstable economic and political conditions" in Lebanon, which has suffered from the impact of civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The bank said its assets rose by 6.4 percent to $26.7 billion, while deposits rose 5.6 percent to $23 billion.
Loans rose by 9.2 percent to $2.45 billion, the bank said.
Lebanon's economic growth has fallen from an average of 8 percent in the four years preceding Syria's conflict, which erupted in March 2011.
Since then it has fallen to between 1 and 2 percent, hit by violence, political instability and falling tourism revenues. Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil predicted 2014 growth on Tuesday would be between 1.5 and 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by William Hardy)
March 21 Chengdu Qianfeng Electronics Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/C7EIqb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in the amount of up to 350 million euros ($377.69 million)