BEIRUT Aug 1 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 19.08 percent rise in first-half net profit due to higher profit at its foreign subsidiaries, it said on Monday.

Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was $226.678 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported $190.35 million net profit for the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Louise Heavens)