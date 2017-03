BEIRUT, April 22 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported on Monday first-quarter net profit of $87 million, up 3.42 percent on the same period last year, despite what it described as difficult economic circumstances in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The bank said its assets rose by 5.46 percent to $25.1 billion, while deposits rose 5.31 percent to $21.8 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Evans)