(Adds details)
BEIRUT Oct 22 One of Lebanon's top banks, Blom
Bank, said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose
4.8 percent to $262.7 million, despite what it said were
difficult operating conditions due to domestic political
tensions and regional turmoil.
Assets at the end of September stood at $25.69 billion, up
5.4 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 4.64
percent to $22.31 billion.
The violence in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into
Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese
economy over the last two years.
Blom is present in 12 countries across the Middle East and
Europe.
Another top Lebanese bank, Bank Audi, reported a
5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first three quarters
of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny, Editing by Patrick Lannin)