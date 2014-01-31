BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
BEIRUT Jan 31 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported net profit up 5 percent last year to $353 million despite what it said were difficult conditions in Lebanon, which has suffered an economic slowdown since the 2011 outbreak of conflict in neighbouring Syria.
Total assets rose 4.3 percent to $26.15 billion, while deposits grew 3.6 percent to $22.57 billion. Loans to customers increased by 5.3 percent to $6.34 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Goodman)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.