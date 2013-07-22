BRIEF-TIER REIT APPOINTS GREG WHYTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, July 22 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first half net profit of $175.84 million on Monday, a 6.4 percent increase on the same period last year, despite what it described as challenging operating conditions in Lebanon and the Middle East.
Assets rose 6.1 percent to $25.27 billion and deposits grew 5.7 percent to $22.06 billion, the bank said in a statement.
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term