BEIRUT Oct 26 Net profits at Lebanese lender Blom Bank were up 0.2 percent at $236.3 million in the first nine months of the year, the bank said on Wednesday.

It said assets rose $1.3 billion to $23.4 billion and deposits rose by $1.1 billion to to $20.3 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Greg Mahlich)