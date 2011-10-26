(Adds bank's statement, background)
BEIRUT Oct 26 Lebanese lender Blom Bank
on Wednesday said net profit held steady in
the first nine months of the year, despite political turmoil
that is weighing on economic growth.
Net profit inched up 0.2 percent to $236.3 million, the bank
said. Assets rose by $1.3 billion to $23.4 billion and deposits
rose by $1.1 billion to $20.3 billion.
"These results commend the bank's performance amid operating
conditions characterized by political tensions in Lebanon and
upheavals in the region, and by debt crises and economic
slowdown at the global level," the bank said.
Lebanon's economic growth is expected to slow to 2 to 3
percent this year after several years around 8 percent, largely
due to political tension which engulfed the country in the first
half of 2011.
That tension brought down the government of Prime Minister
Saad al-Hariri in January and after months of political
bickering Lebanese officials agreed on the formation of the
government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Blom has a presence in 12 countries including Syria where
President Bashar al-Assad has been facing a revolt against his
11-year rule for the past seven months.
It also operates in Egypt, where a popular uprising toppled
President Hosni Mubarak in February.
