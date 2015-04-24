BEIRUT, April 24 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first-quarter net profit of $91.7 million on Friday, up 4.17 percent on the same period last year.

The bank said in a statement that its assets rose 5.12 percent to $28.09 billion dollars while deposits increased 4.67 percent to $24.08 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny. Editing by Jane Merriman)