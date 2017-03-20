BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
The issuer has launched a US$1.25bn March 2027 bond at 6.85%. The 10-year notes were initially marketed at 6.95% area.
Lebanon has also launched a US$1bn March 2032 bond at a yield of 7%, after initial price thoughts at 7.125% area, and a US$750m March 2037 bond at 7.25%. The 20-year notes were marketed originally at 7.35% area.
The total order book was over US$17bn when final yields were set.
Pricing is today via bookrunners Barclays, Byblos Invest Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban.
Lebanon is rated B2/B-/B-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.