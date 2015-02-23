NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$2.2bn through the sale of 10- and 15-year Eurobonds that were launched Monday at the tight end of yield guidance, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign launched a US$800m 10-year note at the final yield of 6.20% and a US$1.4bn 15-year note at a yield of 6.65%.

Pricing on both tranches looks to come at the tight end of guidance of 6.2%-6.3% and 6.65%-6.75% respectively.

Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban are leading the Reg S deal.

Lebanon is rated B2 with a negative outlook by Moody's, B- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's, and B with a negative outlook by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)