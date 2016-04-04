National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank to arrange a minimum US$1bn Eurobond, according to a government source.
The issuer hopes to close the deal by the end of April, the source added.
The funds will be used to refinance existing debt. The sovereign has a US$600m 4.5% bond due on April 22, according to Eikon.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago