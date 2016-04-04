LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank to arrange a minimum US$1bn Eurobond, according to a government source.

The issuer hopes to close the deal by the end of April, the source added.

The funds will be used to refinance existing debt. The sovereign has a US$600m 4.5% bond due on April 22, according to Eikon.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)