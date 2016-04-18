LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has set price
guidance on its dual tranche US dollar-denominated bond,
according to a deal lead.
The tranche due April 2024 is being marketed at a yield of
6.65% area, and will price within a 5bp range of that number.
The April 2031 tranche has price guidance of 7.05%, and will
also price within a 5bp range.
This compares to initial price thoughts of 6.60% to 6.75% on
the 2024s, while the longer portion was at 6.95% to 7.10%.
Demand for the deal is over US$1bn, including interest from
the lead managers.
Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are running the Reg
S transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)