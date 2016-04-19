LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has launched a US$1bn dual tranche bond, according to a lead manager.

The bond is split between a US$700m 2024 tranche paying a yield of 6.65% and a US$300m 2031 tranche yielding 7.00%.

The 2024 tranche will price in line with the revised 6.65% area guidance set on Monday while the 2031 will price at the tight end of the 7.05% area guidance.

The two tranches were originally fielded on Monday at 6.60% to 6.75% on the 2024s, and 6.95% to 7.10% on the longer portion.

Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are running the transaction, which is expected to allocate to investors and price on Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)