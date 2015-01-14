LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Lebanon has sent a request for
proposals for a new Eurobond, according to sources.
The sovereign is seeking to raise a minimum of US$1bn
through the new bond, according to one source, though the timing
of any deal is unclear.
Lebanon was last in the international bond market in April
2014 when it raised new cash through two bond offerings and also
undertook a voluntary debt exchange.
Lebanon is rated B1 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch. The sovereign has two bonds coming due in June and
August, each worth US$500m according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)