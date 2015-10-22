LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Lebanon is expected to issue a new US dollar Eurobond in the near future, after hiring banks to manage the issue.

The sovereign has mandated Citigroup, Fransabank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and Standard Chartered for the Reg S deal.

Lebanon, which is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch, also intends to conduct a liability management exercise on its January 2016 notes. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)