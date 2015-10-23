BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is offering to exchange any-or-all of its US$750m 8.5% 2016 Eurobond at a 101.31% cash price for new longer-dated notes, according to a regulatory filing.
This offers investors a premium over the 100.935 cash price that the 2016 bonds are trading with on Friday, according to Tradeweb.
The exchange offer will end on Friday, October 30.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)