LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has set the
yields on all three-tranches of a US dollar-denominated
Eurobond, according to a deal lead.
The 2024 tranche will yield 6.25%. This compares to revised
price guidance of within 5bp of 6.30%, released earlier on
Friday.
The 2028 trance has had its yield set at 6.65%, down from
around 6.70% revised price guidance, while the 2035 tranche will
yield 7.05%, down from guidance of around 7.10%.
Aggregate books for the deal ended at over US$1.3bn, with
Lebanon's Central Bank expected to buy US$500m of the debt.
The new notes are part of a voluntary exchange for
any-or-all of its US$750m 8.5% January 2016s.
Citigroup, Fransabank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban
and Standard Chartered Bank are running the deal. The
transaction is expected to price on Friday.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)