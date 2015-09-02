BEIRUT, Sept 2 Lebanon's finance minister has
asked the government to approve a plant to convert the Beirut
stock exchange into a joint-stock company as a first step
towards privatising the bourse, his office said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Personal rivalries have brought policy-making to a virtual
standstill in Lebanon, meaning that Finance Minister Ali Hassan
Khalil's request is unlikely to be fulfilled quickly.
Khalil seeks the conversion of the bourse, now a government
entity, into a joint-stock company called Beirut Stock Exchange
SAL, the statement said. Such conversions are a common first
step taken by exchanges looking to privatise.
The statement referred to a 2012 law that said the
conversion should have taken place a year after it was passed. A
year after this, stock in the company was supposed to be offered
to investors.
Development plans are often delayed in Lebanon due to
political gridlock. The government has most recently been
dealing with large street protests over a waste disposal crisis.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Louise Heavens)