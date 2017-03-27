BEIRUT, March 27 Lebanon's cabinet has approved the country's first budget since 2005, state news agency NNA reported on Monday citing Information Minister Melhem Riachy, adding that further details would be released on Thursday.

The budget, which includes a reduction of the deficit, will not become law until it is also approved by the country's parliament. NNA said the cabinet approved the budget unanimously. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by David clarke)