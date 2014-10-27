(Adds details)
BEIRUT Oct 27 Lebanon's Byblos Bank
said on Monday its profit for the first nine months of 2014 fell
by 0.7 percent compared with same period last year.
The bank said in a statement that its assets rose 2.6
percent to $19 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising
by 5.7 percent to $15.6 billion.
Last year, the bank's first nine months net profit dropped 7
percent to $113.6 million, hit by domestic economic slowdown and
upheaval in the region.
War in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and
contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the
last three years.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by David Evans and Jane
Merriman)