BEIRUT Oct 27 Lebanon's Byblos Bank said on Monday its profit for the first nine months of 2014 fell by 0.7 percent compared with same period last year.

The bank said in a statement that its assets rose 2.6 percent to $19 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising by 5.7 percent to $15.6 billion.

Last year, the bank's first nine months net profit dropped 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by domestic economic slowdown and upheaval in the region.

War in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the last three years.

