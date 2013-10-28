(Adds details, background)
BEIRUT Oct 28 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank
said on Monday profit for the first nine months of 2013
fell 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by a domestic economic
slowdown and upheaval across the Middle East.
Despite the economic challenges, it said assets rose 6
percent to $18.0 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising
nearly 8 percent to $14.4 billion.
Byblos said in a statement it allocated $54.5 million in
provisions for credit losses for the first nine months of the
year, but that the proportion of non-performing loans fell to
0.8 percent of net loans.
It described current operating conditions as a combination
of "local economic stagnation and regional political
uncertainty". Violence in neighbouring Syria has spilled over
into Lebanon and contributed to a sharp slowdown in economic
growth over the last two years.
Byblos is the second major Lebanese bank to announce a fall
in profit this year after Bank Audi reported a 5.5 percent drop
last week. Blom Bank, the other main Lebanese lender, said last
week its nine-month net profit rose 5 percent.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter)