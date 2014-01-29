MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
BEIRUT Jan 29 Lebanon's Byblos Bank reported on Wednesday a 6 percent drop in net profits last year to $157.1 million, reflecting the economic stagnation in a country marred by political paralysis and feeling the effects of a civil war in neighbouring Syria.
It said total assets stood at $18.5 billion, customer deposits increased by 10.2 percent to $14.7 billion and net customer loans rose by 9.5 percent to $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.