BEIRUT Nov 28 Lebanon's Central Bank does not
have to act in response to the Arab League's financial
sanctions on Syria because Damascus does not have any funds
deposited with it, the bank's governor Riad Salameh said on
Monday.
"Lebanon's Central Bank does not have any money of the
Syrian Central Bank on its books in Lebanon. And the Syrian
government has no funds with the central bank of Lebanon,"
Salameh told LBC Television in an interview.
"Therefore these sanctions will not have an impact, and do
not require any initiative from us."
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by James Dalgleish)