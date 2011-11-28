(Adds comments from banking official)
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT Nov 28 Lebanon's Central Bank does not
have to act in response to the Arab League's financial
sanctions on Syria because Damascus does not have any funds
deposited with it, the bank's governor Riad Salameh said on
Monday.
"Lebanon's Central Bank does not have any money of the
Syrian Central Bank on its books in Lebanon. And the Syrian
government has no funds with the central bank of Lebanon,"
Salameh told LBC Television in an interview.
"Therefore these sanctions will not have an impact, and do
not require any initiative from us."
The Arab League announced sanctions against Damascus on
Sunday including a halt to all dealings with its central bank
and state-owned Commercial Bank of Syria. It also called for a
freeze of Syrian government bank assets and a halt to financial
dealings and trade agreements with Syria's government.
Lebanon, which has close political and trading ties with
Syria, voted against the sanctions and Foreign Minister Adnan
Mansour told Reuters it would not implement the measures.
A banking official in Beirut said he expected no immediate
impact on Lebanese banks from the sanctions as they have little
direct business with Syria's government or central bank, and
did not hold Syrian state assets.
"My impression is we are not really going to be affected
because we don't have a substantial business as bankers with
Syria," Makram Sader, Secretary-General of the Association of
Banks in Lebanon, told Reuters.
SYRIAN SUBSIDIARIES
Sader speaking shortly before Salameh's interview was
broadcast, said banks had not yet received instructions from
the Central Bank or Finance Ministry related to Sunday's
decisions.
Several Lebanese banks have subsidiaries operating in
Syria, but bankers say nothing in the Arab League announcement
would require them to cease their presence there.
In any case, the Syrian subsidiaries were tiny compared to
the operations in Lebanon, Sader said.
"In terms of consolidated balance sheets, our six or seven
banks in Syria represent almost 4 to 5 pct of the consolidated
balance sheets of the concerned banks," Sader said.
Compared to the entire Lebanese banking sector, the Syrian
subsidiaries represented only 2 percent of the total business.
Although he saw little impact from the sanctions announced
in Cairo, Sader said Lebanon's economy had already been hard
hit by the Syrian unrest.
Transit trade from Lebanon through Syria -- the only
country with which it has an open border -- had been affected,
investor inflows had fallen, and Lebanon was suffering a
balance of payments deficit, he said.
"Economically speaking and financially speaking, we are
affected by what is going on in Syria (but) as a banking
industry we are not directly affected by the Arab League."
Syria's own economy has been badly hurt by the eight months
of unrest, and is predicted to contract up to 6 percent this
year. Tourism revenues have dried up, oil exports have been
hit, trade has fallen and investment has also collapsed.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Hay)