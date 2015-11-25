BEIRUT Nov 25 A Lebanese military court charged 26 people on Wednesday with belonging to a terrorist group, Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for twin bomb attacks that killed 44 people in Beirut this month, a judicial source said.

Of those charged, including Syrian and Lebanese nationals, 23 were directly linked to the bombings while three others were accused of belonging to the network, the source said.

The Nov. 12 suicide explosions targeted a crowded residential district in Beirut's southern suburbs that is dominated by Hezbollah, a Shi'ite movement involved in the Syrian civil war across the frontier.

Lebanese security forces say their investigations into the bombings have led to arrests of other people without direct links to the attacks, and the seizure of large amounts of explosives. (Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Ralph Boulton)