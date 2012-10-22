BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
BEIRUT Oct 22 Lebanon's army said on Monday the nation faced a critical phase after the assassination of a senior intelligence officer prompted violent protests across the country.
"We call on all political leaders to be cautious when expressing their stances and opinions," said a statement by the army, adding that it would take "decisive measures" to prevent chaos in areas of high tension.
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
Feb 27 Societe Generale said on Monday it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of global markets for India.
LONDON, Feb 27 Emerging market stocks fell on Monday although currencies mostly strengthened against a lacklustre dollar as investors awaited policy direction from the White House on a range of issues.