* Capital inflows to Lebanon falling sharply
* But remittances staying strong
* This allows banks to continue buying government debt
* Less pressure on currency peg than in past crises
* Sovereign bonds have outperformed this year
By Andrew Torchia and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Aug 1 Lebanon's politics are descending
into sectarian conflict and its economy is starved of
investment. But its sovereign bonds are steady, foreign reserves
are holding up and there is no sign of serious pressure on its
currency.
That striking contrast suggests the country may avoid the
economic crisis which has engulfed other nations during the Arab
Spring uprisings, even though it is suffering increasing damage
from the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
An overseas diaspora of around 14 million people, more than
three times the size of Lebanon's domestic population of about 4
million, continues to send billions of dollars back to the
country each year.
This is swelling bank deposits and allowing banks to keep
buying government debt, which means the government can boost
spending to try to ease social tensions - and maintain a minimum
level of political stability needed to attract more remittances.
It is a three-pronged arrangement based on mutual need that
has sustained Lebanon during repeated political crises since the
end of its civil war in 1990, and which is so far working well
in the current instability, bankers and economists say.
"The situation is not ideal but people aren't panicking,"
said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at the Byblos Bank Group in
Beirut. "The country has coped with similar situations before."
REDUCED INFLOWS
By triggering a flare-up of sectarian tensions in Lebanon,
the Syrian civil war is taking a heavy toll on the Lebanese
economy.
Prime Minister-designate Tammam Salam has been unable to
form a cabinet since March, when his predecessor quit, and
parliamentary elections have been delayed until November 2014.
Rival militias and the army have been battling in the coastal
cities of Sidon and Tripoli.
This has slashed inflows of portfolio and direct investment;
tourism revenues have also tumbled as wealthy Gulf states and
other countries have issued travel warnings to their citizens
because of poor security.
The result has been a sharp reduction of capital flows into
Lebanon. Net private capital inflows shrank to $2.4 billion last
year from a peak of $12 billion in 2009, and are expected to
drop further to just $1.6 billion in 2013, according to the
Institute of International Finance, a global banking body.
For an economy with a gross domestic product of about $45
billion, that is a big blow. From levels around 8 percent in
2007-2010, economic growth slipped to just 1.3 percent last
year, and it is expected to be close to that level this year.
But inflows of remittances from Lebanese abroad have been
stable. The World Bank estimates they totalled $7.5 billion last
year, flat from 2011, and bankers in Beirut say the latest
political turmoil has not affected them significantly.
This has allowed deposits at Lebanese commercial banks to
continue growing; combined deposits of private sector residents
and non-residents at commercial banks climbed to 182.6 trillion
Lebanese pounds ($121 billion) in May from 168.3 trillion pounds
a year earlier, according to central bank data.
Philippe El Hajj, deputy general manager at Fransabank in
Beirut, estimated banking system deposits grew 3 percent in the
first half of 2013 and predicted a 5-6 percent increase in 2013.
"This is mainly driven by Lebanese expats and by the
accumulated interest on deposits. I don't see why remittances to
Lebanon should decrease - those helping their families at home
won't stop and will find many ways to continue supporting them."
Rising deposits have in turn permitted Lebanese banks to
continue buying their government's debt, and to buy into any
selling by foreign investors, keeping prices of the country's
bonds remarkably stable.
Bid at 6.05 percent, the yield on Lebanon's $650 million
bond maturing in 2019 is up just 40 basis points
since mid-May, outperforming many emerging market bonds, where
yields have jumped 100 bps or more because of concern about
rising U.S. Treasury yields.
One potential threat to Lebanese remittances is a political
backlash against Shi'ism in the Sunni Gulf; Gulf Arab states are
punishing Lebanon's Hezbollah for its intervention in Syria by
expelling Lebanese expatriates linked to the group, and are keen
to block any illicit fund flows to Lebanon.
But it is not clear that the number of people affected will
be nearly large enough to cut the global amount of remittances.
Meanwhile, other events abroad have helped Lebanon; the debt
crisis in Cyprus caused Lebanese to bring back hundreds of
millions of dollars from that country this year, bankers said.
CRISES
Lebanon's dependence on remittances is not without costs.
For example, its banks keep their interest rates about 3
percentage points higher than U.S. rates in order to attract
deposits, even though the Lebanese pound is pegged to the
U.S. dollar. This slows lending and economic growth.
But as long as the currency peg holds, sustaining the
diaspora's confidence that their remittances will not lose
value, the system is a robust one.
So far, in contrast to some other crises in the past two
decades, the current political instability has not appeared to
threaten a run on the pound. The central bank's combined
holdings of foreign currencies and gold edged up to $44.4
billion in May from $44.0 billion a year earlier.
Ghobril said the pound came under pressure three times in
recent years. The assassination of former prime minister Rafik
al-Hariri in 2005 caused an outflow of bank deposits worth 5
percent of GDP over several weeks; Israel's attack on Hezbollah
in 2006 prompted a 3 percent outflow; and the 2011 fall of Saad
al-Hariri's government led to an outflow of under 1 percent.
Since the peg survived those incidents, a bigger political
shock would be needed to even raise the possibility of it being
dislodged in future, he said.
Another vulnerability is the risk that state debt, now about
140 percent of GDP, could expand beyond the capacity of the
banks to fund it. The current disarray in the government could
worsen the problem by blocking efforts to control spending; the
International Monetary Fund expects the budget deficit to rise
to 9.7 percent of GDP this year from 9.0 percent in 2012.
But with commercial bank deposits at roughly twice the level
of government debt, there appears to be little risk of banks
losing their capacity to buy bonds for the foreseeable future -
as long as deposits do not fall sharply.
"The pound's peg to the dollar survived throughout the past
30 years despite a 15-year civil war, conflicts with Syria and
multiple Israeli wars," said a source close to the central bank,
declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the subject.
"Why would that change now? It's quite impossible."