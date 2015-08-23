(Updates casualty toll)
By Laila Bassam and Tom Perry
BEIRUT Aug 23 Protests against the Lebanese
government turned violent for a second day on Sunday, and Prime
Minister Tammam Salam threatened to resign as public discontent
brought thousands into the streets.
Anger at the Salam-led unity cabinet grouping Lebanon's
fractious politicians has come to a head over its failure to
resolve a crisis over garbage disposal that reflects the wider
failings of the weak state.
Salam's cabinet has been hamstrung by political and
sectarian rivalries that have been exacerbated by wider crises
in the Middle East, including the war in neighbouring Syria.
Salam, in a televised address, warned that Lebanon was
headed towards collapse and that a bigger problem than the trash
crisis was the country's "political garbage".
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Beirut
this weekend as part of the "You Stink" campaign directed at the
government.
Water cannon and tear gas were fired at protesters, and
demonstrators threw rocks and sticks at riot police as violence
flared near Salam's offices in central Beirut. "The people want
the downfall of the regime," chanted protesters.
Security forces fired into the air, and clouds of tear gas
wafted through the streets as police tried to force protesters
from the area.
Some demonstrators lit fires. A tree next to a church was
set ablaze, road signs were pulled from the ground, and shop
fronts smashed. Violence also flared on Saturday night.
Many dozens of people have been hurt over the two days.
Thirty members of the Internal Security Forces were injured on
Sunday, one seriously, the National News Agency said.
A leader in the You Stink campaign said "infiltrators" were
behind the violence. "We started peacefully, and we will
continue peacefully," Hassan Shams told New TV.
Samer Abdullah, a 39-year-old activist, said: "People went
out because they don't have power or electricity. They have a
million problems, and the garbage problem is the tipping point."
There was no obvious participation by any of the big, mostly
sectarian parties that have long dominated Lebanese politics.
THE FINAL STRAW
Salam, 70, has often expressed frustration at the failings
of his government, which brings together the main Lebanese
parties, including the Sunni-led Future Movement of Saad
al-Hariri, Shi'ite Hezbollah and rival Christian parties.
The Salam government was formed with the blessing of
regional powers Iran and Saudi Arabia, which exercise influence
over rival Lebanese leaders.
Salam said that if a cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday
was not productive on issues including a tender to decide on a
new refuse collection company, "there would be no necessity for
the government after it".
"I warn that we are going towards collapse if matters
continue," Salam said in his address earlier in the day.
"Frankly, I have not and will not be a partner in this
collapse. Let all officials and political forces bear their
responsibilities."
Should Salam resign, a caretaker government would stay on.
His resignation would, however, trigger a constitutional crisis.
In Lebanon, it is the president who appoints the prime minister.
But the presidency has been vacant since Michel Suleiman's
term expired more than a year ago, and filling it requires a
political deal many believe can only be brokered by Iran and
Saudi Arabia.
"The trash is the straw that broke the camel's back, but the
story is much bigger than this straw," Salam said. "It is the
story of the political garbage in the country."
He warned the heavily indebted government would be unable to
pay salaries next month. Unable to issue new debt, Lebanon
risked being classified "among the failing states".
The country's public debt stands at about 143 percent of
gross domestic product, a government source said.
Salam vowed to bring to account officials responsible for
what he described as an excessive use of force on Saturday.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said police had failed to
uphold human rights standards and urged an investigation.
The trash crisis began last month when the main refuse tip
for Beirut was closed, with no ready alternative. While
collection has resumed, no solution has been found.
Lebanon, still rebuilding from its 1975-1990 civil war, has
been jolted by spillover from the Syria war, including political
violence and a flood of refugees.
Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian-backed party, is fighting
alongside President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict.
