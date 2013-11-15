BEIRUT Nov 15 Lebanon will go ahead with plans to issue banknotes marking 70 years since its independence despite a spelling mistake on the commemorative currency, the Central Bank said on Friday.

The French-language face of the special issue 50,000 pound note, which is worth about $33, spells "independence" as it is written in English, rather than the French "independance".

The bank said it regretted the mistake, which it blamed on the printing company, but said the notes would still go into circulation next Friday, when Lebanon marks the anniversary of the end of French colonial rule in 1943.

