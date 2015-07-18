PRAGUE, July 18 Five Czechs and their Lebanese driver are missing in Lebanon, a spokeswoman of the Czech foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Lebanese media reported that five Czech nationals had gone missing when their abandoned vehicle was found near Kefraya in eastern Lebanon, a popular destination for tourists. Passports, money and cameras were found inside the vehicle and security services had launched an investigation.

The Czech foreign ministry knows the identities of the missing Czechs, but it would not publish that information in order not to jeopardise the investigation, Michaela Lagronova of the Czech foreign ministry told reporters.

She added the Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will be in telephone contact with his Lebanese counterpart later on Saturday. (Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Sylvia Westall in Beirut; editing by Ralph Boulton)