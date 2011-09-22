BEIRUT Sep 22 Lebanon's parliament passed a
$1.2 billion bill on Thursday aimed at boosting electricity
output after weeks of political discord over how to allocate the
funds transparently.
"There were different opinions on the subject, but all is
now resolved," Christian opposition leader Michel Aoun told
reporters outside parliament. "The project is now in force."
The bill calls for the construction of LNG power plants over
the next three years and the upgrading of existing electricity
stations. Lebanon has suffered decades of energy problems that
have drained billions of dollars in electricity subsidies.
Energy and Water Minister Jibran Bassil, who submitted the
plan to boost electricity production by 700 MW, faced criticism
from Prime Minister Najib Mikati and MPs.
They said the plan lacked transparency and wanted to
authorise the cabinet to handle the allocation of funds.
But on Wednesday, consensus was reached with agreement on
two amendments to the energy proposal, which obliges Bassil to
form an Electricity Regulatory Authority and a new board of
directors for Electricite du Liban, the state-owned company that
provides power to most of the country.
MP Mohammed Qabbani told reporters that the law will work to
deliver electricity 24 hours a day, but the project still "needs
work and extra efforts".
