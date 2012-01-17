BEIRUT Jan 17 The crash of an Ethiopian
Airlines plane off the coast of Lebanon two years ago which
killed all 90 people on board was caused by pilot error,
according to a Lebanese report on Tuesday which was challenged
by the airline.
The Boeing 737-800 plane, bound for Addis Ababa, crashed
minutes after taking off from Beirut in stormy weather on Jan.
25, 2010.
"The probable causes of the accident were the flight crew's
mismanagement of the aircraft's speed, altitude, headings and
(direction) through inconsistent flight control inputs resulting
in a loss of control," said the report by Lebanon's Ministry of
Public Works and Transport.
It said the captain's high workload and stress levels may
have led to him losing "situational awareness".
Ethiopian Airlines dismissed the report, saying
investigators ignored evidence including security footage,
autopsies, baggage screening, and had declined to provide
detailed profiles of passengers.
"We are not surprised that the investigation process in the
last couple of years was used only to justify the speculation
(that pilot error was to blame) made publicly before the
beginning of the investigation process," the airline's chief
executive officer, Tewolde Gebremariam, said in Addis Ababa.
The Lebanese army said at the time that the plane had broken
up in the air before plummeting into rough seas. One witness
described the impact as a "flash that lit up the whole sea".
"The last cockpit voice recording was also a loud noise
which sounds like an explosion," said Desta Zeru, vice president
of flight operations. "These facts indicate that the aircraft
disintegrated in the air due to explosion, which could have been
caused by a shoot-down, sabotage, or lightning strike."
The eight-year-old plane, carrying mostly Lebanese and
Ethiopian passengers, last had a maintenance check a month
before the crash and no technical problems had been found,
officials said after the crash.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut and Aaron Masho in Addis
Abbaba; Editing by Giles Elgood)