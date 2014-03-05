LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is rumoured to
have hired Deutsche Bank and local Bank Audi to lead manage an
exchange offer on its May 2014 bonds and the rollover of its
April 2014 notes, two market sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The sovereign, rated B1/B-/B, sent requests for proposals to
banks earlier this year.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while a banker at Bank
Audi said no official mandate had been announced yet.
As part of the transaction, Lebanon is looking to exchange
its outstanding 9% USD882m May 2014 for new notes and roll over
its 7.375% USD677m April 2014 note, according to the sources.
The sovereign is not expected to raise any new cash through
the deal.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Sudip Roy; Editing by
Luzette Strauss)