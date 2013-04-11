BRIEF-Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, has set final yields on the upcoming increase of its 2023 and 2027 Eurobonds, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign will tap its 6% notes due January 27 2023 at the final yield of 6.15% and its 6.75% notes due November 29 2027 at the final yield of 6.7%.
The sovereign is looking to raise USD1bn through the transaction.
The size split between the two taps is yet to be decided, according to a statement issued by one of the lead managers, although a banker close to the transaction yesterday told IFR the sovereign was looking to increase each note by USD500m.
The sovereign had released initial yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for the tap of its 2023s and of 6.60-6.75% for the tap of its 2027s.
Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
By Sandhya Sampath March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors prepped up for a likely interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and may move faster after that than it has in years. "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be ready for a rate hike when the U.S.
* Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: