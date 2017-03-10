(Corrects reference to May debt swap to show that it did not
increase the overall size of government debt)
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has
mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque
au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with
settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a
ministry official said.
The three potential tranches would be 10 years, 15 years and
20 years, the official added.
"We will be issuing under the existing programme which is
called the MTN - the medium-term notes - programme," the
official said.
The securities would be Reg S registered.
"The ministry is currently observing the changes on the
yield curve in the United States ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open
Market Committee) meeting on Wednesday," the official said.
"We are observing this closely we will see how that will
impact our initial price talk, and how it will ultimately impact
the pricing."
Lebanon’s most recent international debt issuance was a $1
billion bond in April 2016, split between an April 2024 tranche
and an April 2031 tranche.
Last May, the government conducted a debt swap whereby it
issued $2 billion worth of Eurobonds in a private transaction
with the central bank in return for an early redemption for the
same equivilent amount in Lebanese pound T-bills, the finance
ministry official said.
The official added that the central bank later sold the
Eurobonds to Lebanese commercial banks as part of financial
engineering it was conducting at the time to raise currency
reserves.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, and B-minus by Standard &
Poor’s and Fitch.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones)