March 13 Lebanon said it has "in principle" chosen Deutsche Bank, Byblos and Bank Audi to manage an exchange offer of May 2014 Eurobonds and the rollover of April 2014 notes worth a combined $1.6 billion.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters Lebanon is seeking to rollover $771 million of bonds which expire on April 14, and exchange $882 million of May 2014 bonds.

"The bond maturities will vary between six and 12 years. The $771 million will be covered with new notes and $882 million (will be) exchange," he said.

"The offer will be launched on March 31." It will close by April 11, he said.

Lebanon's total debt stood at $63.48 billion at the end of 2013, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, the minister said. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Susan Fenton)