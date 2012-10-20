BEIRUT Oct 20 Former prime minister Saad
al-Hariri urged all of Lebanon to attend Sunday's funeral in
central Beirut for slain intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan,
an appeal which could transform the ceremony into a powerful
political rally.
"Every one of you is personally invited tomorrow to Martyr's
Square to the prayers for Wissam al-Hassan," Hariri said in a
statement broadcast by Future Television on Saturday.
"All of Lebanon, which Wissam al-Hassan protected from the
plots of Bashar al-Assad and Ali Mamlouk...exposing himself so
that you would not be blown up," Hariri said, referring to the
Syrian president and a Syrian general indicted in August over an
alleged bomb plot in Lebanon.