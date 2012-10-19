* Senior Lebanese anti-Assad security official killed
* Syrian war heightens factional tensions
* Blast scene reminiscent of days of Lebanon civil war
By Oliver Holmes and Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 19 Senior Lebanese intelligence
official Wissam al-Hassan, who led the investigation that
implicated Syria and Hezbollah in the assassination of former
prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, was killed by a huge car bomb in
Beirut on Friday.
Hassan was also the brains behind uncovering a bomb plot
that led to the arrest and indictment in August of former
Lebanese minister Michel Samaha, an ally of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, in a setback for Damascus and its Lebanese
allies including Hezbollah.
Saad al-Hariri, the son of Hariri, accused Assad of killing
the top intelligence official.
The bomb, which exploded in a busy street during rush hour,
killed seven other people and wounded about 80, officials said.
The attack prompted Sunni Muslims to take to the streets in
areas across the country, burning tyres in protest.
Rubble and the twisted, burning wreckage of several cars
filled the central Beirut street where the bomb exploded,
ripping the facades and balconies off buildings.
Firefighters scrambled through the debris and rescue workers
carried off the bloodied victims on stretchers. The blast came
as many parents were picking up their children from school.
The attack brought the war in neighbouring Syria to the
Lebanese capital.
The Syria conflict, in which 30,000 people have been killed
in the past 19 months, has pitted mostly Sunni insurgents
against Assad, who is from the Alawite sect linked to Shi'ite
Islam.
Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those
supporting Assad and those backing the rebels trying to
overthrow him.
Hassan, a Sunni Muslim from northern Lebanon, was a leading
opponent of Assad within the Lebanese intelligence services.
"He is dead," an official who worked with Hassan told
Reuters.
Two Syrian officers, including General Ali Mamlouk, the head
of the Syrian national security bureau, were also indicted with
Samaha in an unprecedented move against the more powerful
neighbour - a major player in Lebanon's affairs for decades.
The indictment said their targets included politicians and
religious figures.
Hassan had been a close aide to Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who
was killed in a 2005 bomb attack. He led the investigation into
the murder and uncovered evidence that implicated Syria and
Hezbollah, Lebanon's pro-Iranian Shi'ite Muslim group.
Hariri supporters accused Syria and then Hezbollah of
killing him - a charge they both deny. An international tribunal
accused several Hezbollah members of involvement in the murder.
"His (Hassan's) killing means striking the head. The
(anti-Assad) officials are all exposed now and in danger of
assassination. It will be easy to assassinate them now or they
will have to leave the country. He was their protector," the
official said.
Hassan, who returned to Lebanon on Thursday night from
Germany, has helped uncover many assassination attempts against
anti-Syrian figures in Lebanon. He himself recently escaped
attempts on his life.
The civil war in Syria, where the Alawite-led administration
is fighting an opposition dominated by Sunni Muslims, has shaken
Lebanon's own sectarian balance, triggering fighting between
Sunnis and Alawites in the northern city of Tripoli.
BLOOD ON THE STREETS
The bombing, which was reminiscent of scenes from Lebanon's
own 1975-1990 civil war, ripped through the street where the
office of the anti-Damascus Christian Phalange Party is located
near Sassine Square in Ashrafiyeh, a mostly Christian area.
Phalange leader Sami al-Gemayel, a staunch opponent of Assad
and a member of parliament, condemned the attack.
"Let the state protect the citizens. We will not accept any
procrastination in this matter, we cannot continue like that. We
have been warning for a year. Enough," said Gemayel, whose
brother was assassinated in 2006.
In the aftermath of Friday's bomb, residents ran about in
panic looking for relatives as security forces blanketed the
area. Ambulances ferried the wounded to hospitals, which put out
an appeal for blood donations.
An employee of a bank on the street pointed to the blown-out
windows of his building.
"Some people were wounded from my bank. I think it was a car
bomb. The whole car jumped five floors into the air," he said.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government was
trying to find out who carried out the attack and said those
responsible would be punished.
Syria had long played a major role in Lebanese politics,
siding with different factions during the civil war. It deployed
troops in Beirut and parts of the country during the war and
they stayed until 2005.
In Damascus, Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoabie
told reporters: "We condemn this terrorist explosion and all
these explosions wherever they happen. Nothing justifies them."
Tension between Sunnis, Shi'ites and Christians in Lebanon
has continued after the civil war but has increased due to the
Syria conflict.
Khattar Abou Diab, a Middle East expert at the University of
Paris, said the attack was clearly linked to the Syria crisis
and Hassan was one of the few security chiefs protecting
Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.
"This is now revenge against a man who confronted the
Syrians and revenge against a district, a Christian district in
the heart of Beirut. Regional powers are fighting in Syria and
now also want to fight in Lebanon," he said.
Hezbollah's political opponents, who have for months accused
it of aiding Assad's forces, have warned that its involvement in
Syria could reignite the sectarian tension of the civil war.
"They warned of the implications of the Syrian crisis and
here it comes," said Nabil Boumonsef, a columnist at the
Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar.
"They are dragging in Lebanon so that it becomes a conflict
arena," he told Reuters.
Hezbollah, which last week denied that its guerrillas were
fighting alongside Assad's troops in Syria, said it condemned
the bombing.
"Hezbollah sees in this heinous crime a sinful attempt to
target stability and strike against national unity and calls on
the security forces and judiciary to exert maximum efforts to
uncover the perpetrators and bring them to justice," it said.
The U.S. government also condemned the bombing and
reiterated its concerns about increasing sectarian tensions in
Lebanon and a spillover from Syria.
French President Francois Hollande urged Lebanese
politicians to stay united and prevent attempts to destabilise
the country. The Vatican also condemned the attack.
Bombings were a hallmark of the civil war but the last such
attack in Beirut was in 2008.
Beirut has undergone massive reconstruction to repair the
war damage and in recent years has enjoyed a tourist boom,
boosted by Beirut's pulsating nightlife. That source of revenue,
crucial to Lebanon's prosperity, is now also under threat.